Metro Detroit weather: Cool, clear, beautiful Saturday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

Excellent sleeping weather is here, tonight, with clear, cool and comfortable conditions. It remains delightful tomorrow with blue skies and low humidity. Next week becomes warmer with rain holding off until mid-week.

Saturday night will be clear and cool. Overnight lows will be in the low and mid 50s.

The waxing Moon is visible in the eastern sky before midnight with Saturn to its upper right. It is an inspiring sight for individuals and families, especially children and other budding scientists and engineers.

Sunrise is at 6:57 a.m.

Sunday will be sunny and not as warm, but still delightful. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Daytime temps reach the low 80s. Scattered showers are possible Tuesday night.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warm with partly sunny skies and scattered showers and storms. There is a better chance of thunderstorm activity, Thursday. Highs will be in the low 80s each day.

