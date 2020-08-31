Metro Detroit weather: Great way to start the week

It’s been a great night of sleeping weather, and we’ll have a fantastic day ahead with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, and highs not far from 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius). Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. This means that it will be 100% perfect for the Ford Fireworks tonight on Local 4! Remember that the location has been changed this year to a secret place…the public is not allowed to view them in person. Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com are the ONLY places you can see them!

Today’s sunrise is at 6:58 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:08 p.m.

Mostly clear Monday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius). Southeast to south wind at 2 to 5 mph.

Mostly sunny to start our Tuesday, then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. A few showers or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, but many more of us will end up dry than wet. Keep an eye on our app’s live radar if you have outdoor plans, just in case. Highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Showers and thunderstorms are more likely Tuesday night into Wednesday. Lows Tuesday night in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius), and highs Wednesday in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Any lingering showers end Thursday evening, with skies becoming partly cloudy for the balance of the night. Lows in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday…a wonderful day to end the work week! Highs in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Holiday Weekend Outlook

Saturday will be an absolutely perfect day to kick off Labor Day weekend. Wait a minute…can it be Labor Day weekend already? What in the world happened to summer? Once you get over the shock, you’ll enjoy an amazing day of weather with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Saturday night (fire up the grill!), with lows in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

An approaching cold front appears to hold off until Sunday night. As long as this timing holds (which is iffy, given that we’re a week away), we can delay any shower and thunderstorm chances to Sunday night, and have them out of here before Labor Day, which would then be partly cloudy and breezy, with highs in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius). Stay tuned…