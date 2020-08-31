Metro Detroit weather: Multiple rain chances during workweek

DETROIT – After more than four inches of rain fell in spots last week, most of us don’t need any more. But there are multiple chances this workweek. After some late summer heat, we have another refreshing weekend ahead as Labor Day approaches.

Fireworks forecast

The 2020 Ford Fireworks are Monday night, and they’re only on Local 4 News. Even though it won’t be the big extravaganza we’ve come to enjoy, the weather will be perfect.

Expect mainly clear skies around sunset, which is 8:07 p.m. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s, with barely noticeable humidity and a light breeze. Our coverage begins at 8 p.m., but if you’re going to camp out in the backyard and watch the skies, we’ll stream everything (including the soundtrack) live here on ClickOnDetroit.

More wet weather

Last week’s rain totals were eye-popping, including more than four inches in Southfield alone. So we’re not exactly cheering on this week’s storm chances, unlike earlier this summer. But here they come.

The stuff on Storm Tracker 4 tonight that’s heading into Lake Michigan won’t be a factor for us. But a cold front Tuesday will bring showers and storms back to our corner of the mitten. These generally should not be severe, but because they’re popping in the heat of the afternoon with above normal temperatures and higher humidity, we might see some brief strong wind gusts and heavy downpours.

The marginal risk just cuts the corner of our South Zone, so the strongest storms should be in Northern Ohio. Wednesday and Thursday feature chances, as well, before we dry out into the weekend.

Cooling late

Temperatures will be above-normal through Thursday. Monday’s normal high temperature is 79 degrees. That’s the first time our normal has been in the 70s since June 15. We’re definitely on the back side of summer, but there are some statistically pleasant days ahead.

After Monday night, our unseasonably warm temperatures will be with muggy air, at least until the second front of the week passes through Thursday. Once that exits, we’ll be set up for a fantastic finish.

Highs will be in the 70s on Friday and Saturday, and only low 80s on Sunday. All three days will come with dry conditions. Unfortunately, that won’t continue into Labor Day on Monday. Showers and storms are back for the holiday, with highs in the mid-70s.

