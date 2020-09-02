Metro Detroit weather: Weak weekday showers, weekend cooldown

DETROIT – We have one more rain chance (sorta) before the holiday weekend. And even though conditions are relatively pleasant now, we have even cooler drier air ahead for the holiday weekend.

Weak Weekday Showers

Plan on just one more shot at rain this work week. A cold front with not a lot of moisture arrives late Thursday. In fact, it won’t even produce a lot of cloud cover upon its arrival. Better chances of light, scattered showers will be in our North Zone Thursday Evening. A lot of spots in our South Zone, may miss out completely. After that, we’re dry until Sunday.

Cooler Air Invades

Temperatures will spike to the mid 80s Thursday before a noticeable cooldown for the weekend. Humidity will remain very dry going forward. Highs Friday and Saturday will be mainly in the mid 70s, which is slightly below normal for this time of year. Sunday, we’ll touch 80 in spots. And that will be the warmest we’ll experience through the end of the 10 Day Forecast.

Holiday Rain Changes

Long range models are more optimistic with drier conditions over the Labor Day Weekend. It looks the best (and only) shot at rain for the three-day stretch will be Sunday evening into very early Monday morning. Even that chance isn’t great. So I’d bet that most of will get through the entire weekend without a drop.

Up north, the outlook is a little wetter. A quick disturbance will roll through the UP Sunday morning, with another wave there on Monday. Northern Lower may get some scattered showers from the Monday wave.

Track the radar: