Metro Detroit weather: Ready for a carbon copy?

“Thank you sir, may I have another?”

Remember that famous movie line? If not I’ll refresh your memory: it’s from the fraternity initiation scene in Animal House! And that line came to mind this morning as I worked on today’s forecast, because today will be just like Wednesday, like it or not.

We’ll start our Thursday with some sunshine, clouds will increase, scattered showers will develop and become more numerous this afternoon, with a few rumbles of thunder possible by mid-to-late afternoon. The only difference between today and yesterday is that it won’t be as windy (nor as gusty in any heavier showers). Highs near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius), with a southwest wind at 8 to 13 mph…shifting to the west, late.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:31 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:14 p.m.

Showers diminish this evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island, and in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius) in rural areas. Northwest wind at 8 to 13 mph and at least partial cloud cover should prevent frost formation.

However, there may be enough of a northerly wind component to push the already high Lake Huron waters onto our shoreline, so the National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for that area (Huron, Sanilac and St. Clair County shorelines) from 10:00 p.m. Thursday night until 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Partly cloudy for most of us on Friday, but it’ll be mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the Thumb. Highs only in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid to upper 30s (1 to 3 degrees Celsius). Since the wind will lighten up Friday night, the key to any frost possibility will be cloud cover. Rural areas and low spots, as usual, will have the highest risk, as I doubt we’ll see any frost in the Heat Island. I’ll update this scenario in tomorrow’s article.

Weekend Update

Partly cloudy on Saturday…this will definitely be the better weekend day…with highs in the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius).

Becoming cloudy Saturday night, with rain developing (although we’ll keep it dry for any evening plans you have). Lows in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely on Sunday, with highs in the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius).

Longer term, temperatures rebound back to average next week, and then above average as we head into next weekend. It appears that our only rain chance is late Tuesday and Wednesday.