Metro Detroit weather: Nice day ahead

If you like your fall days sunny and mild, then today’s your day! Expect a ton of sun, with much lighter wind than yesterday, and very pleasant highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius). A west wind will develop, and blow at 8 to 12 mph this afternoon.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:39 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:02 p.m.

October 8th Weather Trivia: Today’s record high is 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius). That’s the latest in the fall season that we’ve ever hit 90 degrees!

Mostly moony skies prevail Thursday night, with lows in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday (TGIF!), with highs rebounding into the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius), although it will become breezy.

Clear skies Friday evening will become partly cloudy later at night, with much milder lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

Unbelievably, the Saturday forecast is still challenging only forty-eight hours away. Basically, a cold front will be moving southward across the state. But it doesn’t have much moisture to work with, and the upper level dynamics are weak. The way I see things now, we’ll probably see clouds increase as the front approaches, with a small afternoon shower chance…most of us remaining dry. As long as the cloud cover doesn’t become too thick, highs should reach the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius).

Sunday looks dry at this point, but with more clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) as the cooler air mass settles in behind the Saturday cold front.

Overall, this is shaping up to be a pretty good yard work weekend…just periodically check radar Saturday afternoon just in case any light showers pop up.