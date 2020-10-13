Metro Detroit weather: Splendid Tuesday ahead, however...

Get ready for a Terrific Tuesday, but also get ready for a big pattern change that will really drop our temperatures…we’ll say goodbye to the 60s and 70s for a while.

But first, keep the sunglasses handy today as we’ll have a ton of sun, with perhaps some high or mid-level clouds arriving late-afternoon / evening as an upper level disturbance approaches. The air mass is very dry, so no rain will accompany this feature. Highs in the mid to upper 60s (19 degrees Celsius) will feel pretty nice! Southwest wind at 7 to 13 mph will help usher in the mild air.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:44 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:54 p.m.

Mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius). West-southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

We’ll start our Wednesday with some sunshine, then clouds begin filtering in around lunchtime. Highs in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Thursday should begin dry, but showers will develop. Highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Decreasing clouds Thursday night, with lows in the mid to upper 30s (2 to 3 degrees Celsius). Patchy frost is possible in the typically colder rural areas far from our Urban Heat Island.

Mostly sunny to start on Friday, then fair weather cumulus clouds start popping up by late morning, and we’ll either be partly cloudy or partly sunny for the afternoon. Noticeably colder, with highs only in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius), and perhaps not even making it to 50 degrees outside of the heat island.

Mostly clear Friday night with a better chance for widespread frost. Lows in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Saturday should start with some sunshine, but we’ll become cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy with a shower possible Saturday night, and lows near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

All-in-all, if we can keep the small rain chance restricted to Saturday night, we should have dry weather this weekend to get yard work done, or perhaps take a trip to the pumpkin patch or Cider Mill!