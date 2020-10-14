Metro Detroit weather: The last mild day for a while

If you’ve been relishing the sunshine and 60s, you’d better cherish today because tomorrow brings change to a new weather regime.

But first, we’ll start our Hump Day with plenty of sunshine…it’ll be a pretty morning. Clouds will start filtering in from the west late morning into the early afternoon, so those of us on the east side get an hour or two more sunshine than those on the far westside. Highs should easily reach the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

A light west wind this morning will shift to the west and increase to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon, so you’ll notice the breezes picking up as the afternoon progresses.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:45 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:52 p.m.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night with the small chance for a shower (the “best small chance” is the farther north you are). Mild lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius)…don’t get used to that, either.

Mostly cloudy on Thursday as a potent cold front crosses the area with another small shower chance. The “best small chance” is on the east side, this time. It’ll be breezy but, this time, those breezes will usher in colder air that will only allow temperatures to rise a few degrees from the morning low, to a high in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear and much colder Thursday night, with lows in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to start on Friday, then becoming partly sunny as cumulus clouds pop up late morning and proliferate the sky during the afternoon. Highs only in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius) in most areas, and in the low to mid 30s (1 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island. I expect widespread frost most areas late Friday night, with just a chance in urban areas.

Weekend Update

Saturday should start with some sunshine, then clouds increase by mid to late afternoon. All-in-all, it should be a good day to hit the Cider Mill (perhaps the yellow jackets won’t be as active on a cooler day) or get some yard work done. Highs in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy with a possible shower Saturday night, and lows in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Sunday with a scattered morning shower possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).