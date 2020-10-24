Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Saturday evening with clouds, but remaining dry

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

We have some clouds overhead, but it remains dry as many sit down to dinner. It’s chilly for those heading out, so sweaters, jackets and hats will be needed to stay warm. It will be colder again, tonight.

Tomorrow will be a repeat of today while the sun is up: chilly with clouds. After sunset, clouds lower and thicken with showers developing as we head toward Monday.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Sunset is at 6:37 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and colder. Pets will need to be indoors, and Detroiters will need to be careful with space heaters as lows reach the low and middle 30s.

Chilly weather remains, Sunday, under partly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Showers arrive Sunday night as temps fall to near 40 degrees.

Monday will be chilly, gray and wet with rain showers. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

Some of Southeast Michigan, including Detroit, may see their first snowflakes late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

Tuesday becomes sunnier. It remains chilly with highs in the middle and upper 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!