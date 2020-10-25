Metro Detroit weather: Becoming colder, again, Saturday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

Temps get closer to and below the freezing mark, tonight. It remains dry with excellent views of the moon and starts with some clouds. Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday. It will be chilly with clouds and sun. Rain arrives late tonight and Monday. A sneak peak at Halloween reveals a good day and evening for families celebrating virtually or with a limited audience.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and colder. Pets will need to be indoors, and Detroiters will need to be careful with space heaters as lows reach the low and middle 30s.

Chilly weather remains, Sunday, under partly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Showers arrive Sunday night as temps fall to near 40 degrees.

Monday will be chilly, gray and wet with rain showers. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

Some of Southeast Michigan, including Detroit, may see their first snowflakes late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

Tuesday becomes sunnier. It remains chilly with highs in the middle and upper 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

Thursday has a chance of showers with highs in the low 50s.

Sunshine returns Friday and Halloween, Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny. It will be cool during the day and chilly in the evening and night. Afternoon temps in the low 50s, evening temps in the upper 40s and lows in the 30s.

