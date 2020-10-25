Metro Detroit weather: Chilly with clouds and sun Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Today will be a repeat of yesterday. It will be chilly with clouds and sun. Showers arrive but not until Sunday night and Monday. Some sunshine returns mid-week, and Halloween is looking good.

Sunday morning will be cold and partly cloudy. Temperatures start in the low and mid 30s. Individuals and families will need a sweater and a coat or jacket to stay warm while walking the dog.

Sunrise is at 7:58 a.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

Sunday evening will be cloudy and chilly. Temps will be in the middle 40s.

Sunset is at 6:35 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be cloudy. Rain arrives and develops by midnight and afterward. Temps stay above the freezing mark, but it will be chilly. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Monday will be chilly and wet. Rain showers are likely with cloudy skies and highs in the middle 40s.

Tuesday becomes drier with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and not as chilly. Highs are going to be in the low 50s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with showers developing. Highs will be in the low 50s, again.

Friday and Halloween, Saturday, will be sunnier with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s by trick-or-treat time, Saturday, and it remains dry.

A Blue Moon (a second full moon within a calendar month) will occur during this time, and Daylight Saving Time ends, and we “fall back” one hour. Remember to change the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

