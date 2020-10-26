Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy, chilly Sunday night but not too chilly

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

Skies will be cloudy tonight, and this quilt will keep temperatures away from freezing. This is key because showers develop by dawn. Any precipitation will be wet, not frozen. Monday will be damp in spots and chilly. Sunshine re-emerges mid-week and in time for Halloween.

Sunday night will be cloudy. Scattered sprinkles and light rain showers arrive and develop by dawn. Temps stay above the freezing mark, but it will be chilly. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Monday will be chilly and wet. Rain showers are likely with cloudy skies and highs in the middle 40s.

Tuesday becomes drier with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and not as chilly. Highs are going to be in the low 50s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with showers developing. Highs will be in the low 50s again.

Friday and Halloween (Saturday) will be sunnier with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s by trick-or-treat time on Saturday, and it remains dry.

Some enchanted alignment occurs, Halloween weekend. A Blue Moon (a second full moon within a calendar month) will occur during this time. Also, Daylight Saving Time (no “S”) ends, and we “fall back” one hour. Remember to change the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

