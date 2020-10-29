Metro Detroit weather: Rain chances with reason for optimism

After a very nice Wednesday, clouds have filled back in and a few of those clouds may leak today. But there’s some good news (actually, really good news) coming our way…I’ll get to that in a moment!

There are two things that give some of us a rain chance today. First, as ex-Hurricane Zeta quickly zips across the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, a bit of that rain may just lap across the state line into part of our South Zone. Second, a north wind coming off of Lake Huron will likely generate some scattered lake effect rain showers…the best chance to see one is near and east of I-75, although all of us have at least a chance.

Highs today will struggle to get to near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius), due to the clouds and north wind at 8 to 14 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:03 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:30 p.m.

Scattered showers will gradually diminish Thursday night, with lows in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1.5 degrees Celsius). North-northwest wind at 8 to 14 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies first thing Friday morning will become mostly sunny by afternoon, and it’ll be noticeably chilly with highs only in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly moony Friday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius)…likely a hard freeze for all of us.

Weekend Update

Saturday continues to look like a great Halloween day and evening. We’ll have mostly sunny skies with a bit of a breeze developing in the afternoon…what a great day for the Michigan – Michigan State football game…Go Blue! (had to slip that one in, even though I married a Spartan…what in the world was I thinking?). Afternoon highs should get close to 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius). It remains dry for the Trick or Treaters, with temperatures falling into the 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius) between 6:30 and 8:00 p.m.

Remember that we’ll have an extra spooky full moon this Saturday night…it’s our second full moon of the month, which makes it a “Blue Moon!” How rare is it to have a Blue Moon on Halloween? The last time it happened here in Detroit was in 1955, and the next time will be in 2039! Ooooh, that’s Scary! (Thanks to NASA ambassador Tony Rice for these stats!)

A cold front approaches late Saturday night, so a few showers are possible toward Sunday morning. Temperatures Saturday night will remain nearly steady in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Sunday starts with a few showers, but they move out after the cold front moves east. It then becomes windy with temperatures falling to near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) by mid-afternoon. If you want to get some leaves done this weekend, Saturday is definitely the pick day, as Mother Nature will move those leaves around more than you can on Sunday.

It still looks like we’ll get a ton of sun all next week. Monday will be a cold day…highs only in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius), but wait…the good stuff is coming! We’ll warm into the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, into the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday and – I hope you’re sitting down for this – then hitting 60 degrees (16 degrees Celsius) perhaps into next weekend! Stay tuned…