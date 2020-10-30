Metro Detroit Weather: Freaky, then flakey forecast

DETROIT – We are starting our Finally Friday with lots of clouds and some lake effect rain showers near Lake Huron. However, drier air is working in so we will see a gradual breakup of the clouds and be either partly cloudy or mostly sunny by mid-to-late afternoon. Highs will struggle mightily today, as temps hold nearly steady in the low to mid 40s (5 to 7 degrees Celsius).

The north wind will gradually back to a north-northwest and then a northwest direction, so the Lakeshore Flood Advisory in effect for our Lake Huron shoreline communities will expire at 10:00 a.m.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:05 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:29 p.m..

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows dropping into the mid-to-upper 20s (-4 to -2 degrees Celsius) with calm air developing. Most of us will get a killing freeze Friday night.

The Weekend

Mostly sunny on Saturday and, if you need to get some leaves done, then I strongly suggest Saturday as your day because Mother Nature will not cooperate on Sunday. It’ll be a fine day in the sun, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees (9 to 10 degrees Celsius), although a bit of a breeze will develop in the afternoon…south wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Halloween looks great for the kids. Cool we can handle…it’s the wet part that ruins the whole thing, and I vividly remember some cold, wet Halloweens where it was so miserable that my kids were done after just a couple of dozen houses. But not this year! Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius) during the early evening, so a couple of layers under the costume works well. Adding to the evening’s spookiness is the full moon rising in the east. It’s our second full month of the month…a so-called Blue Moon…which doesn’t happen on Halloween very often! The last time it occurred here in Detroit was in 1955, and the next time will be in 2039.

Clouds will increase overnight Saturday night as a cold front approaches, and showers will develop later at night. **DON’T FORGET TO SET YOUR CLOCKS BACK ONE HOUR BEFORE YOU GO TO BED SATURDAY NIGHT.**

Sunday will be a pretty wild weather day. We start the day with rain showers and temps in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius). Then the cold front passes by and skies probably become partly cloudy for a bit before clouding up again. It’ll become quite windy…blowing from the west at 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 30 and 40 mph. But wait…there’s more. As colder air crashes in behind the cold front, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius) by mid-afternoon, and that cold air flowing over the relatively warmer Lake Michigan waters will generate some lake effect snow showers…some of them quite noticeable as they cross our area. Now you see why Saturday is your day to get the leaves done!

Next Week

Monday starts the new work week on a very chilly note, with skies becoming mostly sunny, and windy highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius). But once we’re past Monday, get ready for some well-deserved good stuff! At this point, it looks as if we’ll be mostly sunny through next weekend! Highs will warm into the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, and then potentially be at or a little above 60 degrees (16 degrees Celsius) through the weekend! It may be a bit breezy on some of the days, but that’s okay…I can handle that and 60 degrees. The only question mark is that one of the computer models (the GFS) tries to bring a cold front through Thursday night. But I’m not seeing that front on the other long-range models so, at this point, I’m planning on an entire week of fantastic fall weather! With a little luck, I may find my way onto a golf course…