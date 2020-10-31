Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy to clear, chilly to cold Friday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday night, Motown.

We have cloudy skies this evening. It becomes clear overnight, but it becomes cold. Halloween, Saturday, is looking brighter and not as chilly. We catch up on an hour of sleep this weekend with Daylight Saving Time (no “S”) coming to an end. The second half of our weekend will be wet, sloppy and chillier again. Sunshine and higher temps return when we go to the polls, Tuesday.

Friday evening is cloudy and chilly. Temps steadily fall from the upper 30s to the middle 30s. It remains dry for families doing last-minute Halloween shopping for costumes, treats, decorations or all of the above. Remember to bring your pets back indoors later.

Sunset is at 6:29 p.m. ET.

Skies clear and temperatures sink, Friday night. Under clearing skies, temperatures fall to the 20s and low 30s. Be careful with space heaters by keeping them away from anything flammable and making shore they will not tip over.

Sunrise is at 8:06 a.m. ET.

Saturday will be sunny and gorgeous with higher temps. We’ll still need our hat and jackets, but highs will be near 50 degrees or more. Great weather for the 12 noon ET football game between the MSU Spartans and Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor.

Trick-or-treat weather looks fantastic. It will be clear and chilly. Temps will be in the 40s, so not as much insulation will be needed underneath costumes while celebrating.

Clouds return Sunday with a cold front and a chance of showers. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 30s during the day with chilly rain showers returning. There is a chance of snowflakes mixing in, too.

Monday will be sunnier and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s.

As Detroiters go vote, Tuesday, it becomes brighter and milder again. Temps will be near freezing in the morning when the polls open, in the low and mid 50s in the afternoon, and in the upper 40s as polls close.

Wednesday through Friday will be warmer with more sunshine. Daytime temperatures will be in the 60s under mostly sunny skies.

