Metro Detroit weather: Cool, dry Halloween shifts into wintry Sunday

DETROIT – Happy Halloween! Abundant sunshine today allowed temperatures to approach 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be a great evening for the trick or treaters with clear skies and temperatures falling into the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius). There will be a bit of a breeze, but the most important thing is dry. We’ve had some cold, wet Halloweens lately, and I’ll take a dry one any time, no matter what the temperature is.

By the way, adding to the evening’s spookiness is the full moon rising in the east. It’s our second full month of the month -- a so-called Blue Moon -- which doesn’t happen on Halloween very often! The last time it occurred here in Detroit was in 1955, and the next time will be in 2039.

**REMEMBER TO SET YOUR CLOCKS BACK ONE HOUR BEFORE YOU GO TO BED TONIGHT, AS WE RETURN TO EASTERN STANDARD TIME.**

The sun will rise and set an hour earlier on Sunday. Enjoy that extra hour of sleep tonight! Or, as my friend Ashlee Baracy said yesterday, “do we REALLY want an extra hour of 2020?”

Today’s sunset is at 6:27 p.m., Sunday’s sunrise is at 7:07 a.m. and Sunday’s sunset is at 5:26 p.m.

Clouds increase after midnight, and rain develops late tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. After falling into the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius) this evening, temperatures will then hold steady and possibly even rise a degree or two before 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

The front moves east of us by 8:00 a.m., and we’ll be partly cloudy for perhaps an hour or two immediately behind the front, before it clouds up again. It will become very windy, with a west wind developing at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph likely, and gusts between 40 and 50 mph possible. The cold air mass moving in behind the front will drop our temperatures into the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius) by mid-afternoon -- wind chills will be in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius) -- and that cold air flowing across the relatively warm Lake Michigan waters will pick up some moisture and drop that moisture in the form of snow bands, some of which will be quite noticeable.

If you have any particularly delicate Halloween decorations out that will be damaged by strong wind, I suggest bringing them in early Sunday before the strongest wind kicks in (or even tonight after the kids are done trick or treating.

Snow showers end quickly Sunday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and windy on Monday, and it’ll be one more chilly day with highs only in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

But then, we have about as nice a stretch of November weather as we’ll ever see, with sunshine from Tuesday through next weekend. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius), and then in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius) after that!

In fact, by next Monday, we could possibly hit the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius)!

