Metro Detroit weather: Colder with clearer skies Friday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday evening, Motown.

Dry weather continues with more breaks in the clouds we had toward dinner time. Gets colder again overnight with some frost by morning. Saturday will have some sunshine, and Sunday will have some rain. On the plus side, we will have some higher temperatures before the weekend is over.

Friday evening those mostly cloudy partly cloudy. Remains chilly brisk. Temperatures will be low 40s for sunset and in the 30s after sunset.

Sunset is at 5:13 p.m. ET.

Friday night will be colder under probably cloudy to fair skies. Overnight lows will be in the lower mid 20s.

Sunrise is at 7:23 a.m. ET.

Saturday will be partly sunny and chilly. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle and upper 40s. It will be dry for the 12 noon ET Michigan State football game against Indiana in East Lansing and 7:30 PM ET Michigan football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor.

The Detroit Lions have a home game at Ford Field in downtown Detroit at 1 PM, Sunday. Washington is visiting. That they will be milder about this and white weather coming. On a flight to moderate showers without the landscape especially in the morning. Milder air comes along for the ride. Daytime temperatures reach the 50s.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday become chilly, again, with partly to mostly sunny conditions. Highs will be in the low and middle 40s each day.

Thursday will be partly sunny with higher temps in the low 50s.

