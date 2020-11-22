Metro Detroit weather: First significant amount of snow arrives Sunday afternoon

DETROIT – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Snow continues to fall this afternoon with some rain mixing in as temperatures slightly rise. Road surfaces get colder, so it becomes snowy and slushy. We need to re-institute our safe-driving skills. Snow (and rain) stop falling, tonight. More sunshine returns, tomorrow. Thanksgiving weather looks good.

Snow showers will fall through lunch time and shortly afterward. Although snowflakes were melting when hitting the ground this morning, it has been cold enough long enough for snow to stick. Our weather watchers are witnessing this, and if you can, share your snowy photos on our Local 4 Storm Pins app.

Streets and sidewalks gradually become more snowy and slushy this afternoon. Travel will not be impossible, but motorists must be extremely cautious by slowing down, increasing space between vehicles, watching out for pedestrians and giving road crews a wide berth.

Sunday afternoon will have snow and rain showers as temps rise slightly to middle 30s.

Sunset is at 5:06 p.m.

Sunday evening will have scattered snow showers. When all is said and done by Sunday night, snow totals will be between 1 and 4 inches, mainly on grassy surfaces.

Sunday night will be cold. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and low 30s. Re-freezing and icy roads are possible overnight even though no additional rain or snow will fall. Drivers must remain alert, tonight and early Monday morning.

Monday will be partly sunny. It will not be as cold but remain chilly. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low 40s Tuesday, and in the low 50s degrees Wednesday.

Happy Thanksgiving, Thursday! The sun reappears with highs near 50 degrees.

Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

