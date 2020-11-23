Metro Detroit weather: Mostly cloudy, cold Sunday night and not as cold Monday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

After a day of snow with some rain, temps stay near or dip just below freezing. Many streets dry out, but there will be a few slick spots here and there. Some sun returns, Monday, with a seasonable chilly. After a more wet weather late Tuesday and Wednesday, Thanksgiving Weekend looks good. Temps back above normal; barely in some cases, but every degree counts.

Some of November Winter Storm 2020′s snow totals are as follows: Detroit Metro Airport - 1.9 in., Novi - 2.8 in., White Lake - 2.8 in., Monroe - 1.5 in., Berkley 1.1 in., Port Huron - 1.1 in.

Sunday night will be cold. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and low 30s. Re-freezing and icy roads are possible overnight even though no additional rain or snow will fall. Drivers must remain alert, tonight and early Monday morning.

Monday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. It will not be as cold but seasonably chilly. Highs will be near 45 degrees.

Tuesday becomes cloudy with rain arriving in the afternoon and evening. It will be chilly with afternoon temps in the low 40s.

Rain is likely, but it will be milder with the passage of a warm front. Daytime temps reach the low 50s.

Happy Thanksgiving, Thursday! The sun reappears with highs just above 50 degrees.

Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Saturday and Sunday will be beautiful fall days. Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the middle and upper 40s.

