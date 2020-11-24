Live Michigan weather radar: Snow, wintry mix in forecast

DETROIT – There is a chance for snow and a wintry mix Tuesday afternoon in southeastern Michigan.

From the Local 4Casters:

A warm front is heading our way, but we won’t see the warmer temps until Wednesday and Thursday around here. Partly cloudy skies will quickly fill becoming overcast through the midday Tuesday, and highs will struggle around 40F this afternoon.

Wet weather is on the way, and parts of our West and North Zones may get a wet inch or two of snow by the late afternoon and/or evening. Be careful. The rest of us will see a wintry mix of some light snow becoming rain with those temps flirting with 40F.

It will be a sloppy evening drive, and slick or slippery with snow more likely north of M 59. West Central Michigan is under a Winter Weather Advisory starting in the afternoon.