Metro Detroit Weather: Chilly morning with rain, snow showers this evening

DETROIT – We still have some clouds over Metro Detroit this Tuesday morning, but we’ve had enough clearing to allow temps to cool down into the 20s. It’s a little cooler, in the teens, in some of our North Zone as you head out and about.

SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

A warm front is heading our way, but we won’t see the warmer temps until Wednesday and Thursday around here. Partly cloudy skies will quickly fill becoming overcast through the midday, and highs will struggle around 40F this afternoon.

Wet weather is on the way, and parts of our West and North Zones may get a wet inch or two of snow by the late afternoon and/or evening. Be careful. The rest of us will see a wintry mix of some light snow becoming rain with those temps flirting with 40F. It will be a sloppy evening drive, and slick or slippery with snow more likely north of M 59. West Central Michigan is under a Winter Weather Advisory starting in the afternoon.

SUNSET: 5:05 PM

The rain gets a little heavier and steadier on Wednesday. The good news on a busy (?) travel day is that highs will climb from 45F to 50F through the late afternoon and evening. So, no worries about snow and ice. Still, pooling and ponding is possible so be careful as you get to where you need to get to.

We should see the rain wrap up by 2am Thursday which means it will be dry for America’s Thanksgiving Parade for you on Local 4 starting at 6am. Look for morning lows in the low 40s and Thanksgiving highs in the mid 50s under partly sunny skies. Any extended sunshine will give us a shot at 60F to be thankful for.

Black Friday looks good to go with another mild day in the low 50s under milky sunshine. A weak disturbance moves through Friday night clearing out Saturday early. This is likely going to be a wintry mix with a shot at a good dusting of snow overnight. We should then dry out and bounce back with sun on Small Business Saturday as temps cool into the 40s. The Local4Casters app is always your best weapon and tool when preparing for our consistently changing weather, and it’s free!

