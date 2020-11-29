Metro Detroit weather: Clear, cold, frosty Sunday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

It gets colder tonight with frost by dawn. More sunshine returns Sunday. This is following by rain snow and slush when the post-holiday-weekend work week starts. Then, it’s colder.

Saturday night will be mostly clear and colder. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunrise is at 7:41 a.m. ET.

Another good-weather day for shopping and/or getting the car washed on Sunday. It will be mostly sunny and not as chilly. Highs near 50 degrees or more.

Things get very interesting, and slippery, Monday and shortly afterward. Our second significant snow-maker arrives early next week with “significant” being an understatement. A rain-snow mix develops and arrives Monday morning and turns into a snow storm late Monday afternoon through much of Tuesday.

Computer models are now agreeing. Conditions will be wet and sloppy Monday morning and midday. It becomes more slushy, snowy and treacherous Monday afternoon, Monday night and Tuesday. 3 to 6 inches of snow are possible by the end of Tuesday.

Mother nature helps with snow clean-up the rest of next week. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with be partly to mostly sunny. It will be colder, again. Highs in the middle and upper 30s each day. Lows in the 20s each night and early morning.

