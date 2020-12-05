Metro Detroit weather: Colder Saturday afternoon with clouds and sun

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday afternoon, Motown.

A mixture of clouds and sun persists today with lower than average temperatures. It does remain dry though.

It becomes colder again tonight. Sunday will be chilly with some sun. Higher temps gradually return next week.

Saturday afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny and colder than average. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s. The weather remains ideal for getting the car washed, hanging decorations or shopping. Just grab your coat and hat along with your mask, and you’re all set.

Sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and cold. Temperatures will be in the low 30s, then the upper 20s.

Saturday night becomes colder under fair skies. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and cold. Highs will be in the middle 30s.

We continue to have blue skies with fair weather clouds much of next week. Knowing southeast Michigan weather, this is the perfect time for preparations and activities as we approach Christmas, Hanukkah and the Holidays.

Monday will be mostly sunny and seasonably chilly. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

Temperatures go back above average Tuesday and the rest of the work week. Highs will be in the low 40s Tuesday under partly sunny skies.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures in the middle 40s.

