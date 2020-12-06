Metro Detroit weather: Cold Saturday night, mostly cloudy

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

Bring your pets back indoors before going to bed, tonight. It becomes colder under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some sun returns, tomorrow, and it remains colder than average. Greater than average highs return, mid-week.

We’ll need our heaters, Saturday night, but it will be dry. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and cold. Highs will be in the middle 30s outside the 12:30 p.m. ET Michigan women’s basketball game against Wright State in Ann Arbor.

We continue to have blue skies with fair weather clouds much of next week. Knowing southeast Michigan weather, this is the perfect time for preparations and activities as we approach Christmas, Hanukkah and the Holidays.

Monday will be mostly sunny and seasonably chilly. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

Temperatures go back above average Tuesday and the rest of the work week. Highs will be in the low 40s Tuesday under partly sunny skies.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures in the middle 40s.

