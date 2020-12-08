Metro Detroit weather: Dry all week before rain arrives Saturday

DETROIT – Temperatures peak above normal Wednesday, and we’ll stay there through the weekend. But we still have snow chances to squeeze in before going back to work on Monday.

Warmer Stretch

Normal highs are in the upper 30s. So, for the remainder of the week, we’ll be about 10 degrees above normal. Even morning low temperatures will stay above freezing (in most spots) starting Thursday morning and stretching through the weekend. Here’s the best part... we can expect a decent amount of sun on Wednesday and especially Thursday. But clouds will increase Friday ahead of a big rain (and some snow) maker for the weekend.

Weekend Washout

Just plan on being wet for most of Saturday. That part of the forecast hasn’t really changed. We’ll be watching another southern low pick up a bunch of Gulf moisture and drop it in the Great Lakes. Saturday will also be the warmest day of the forecast. So expect all precipitation to be rain until after sunrise on Sunday morning. We’ll be working with some wraparound moisture, which may be lake-enhanced, providing some snow showers. But the amounts are looking less impressive than earlier model runs, and even those weren’t anything to write home about. Minor accumulations are possible, but they should be less than an inch.

Cooldown Coming

That weekend system marks a transition to more typical December weather, with highs just slightly above normal for the first half of next week. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 30s. Morning lows will retreat to the 20s.

