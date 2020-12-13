Metro Detroit weather: Mostly cloudy as temperatures plummet Saturday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

It’s a little misty and cloudy before midnight, but it becomes drier eventually. Also, it becomes colder; feeling more like December overnight and Sunday. In fact, we will need our winter coats while outdoors all of next week.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and colder. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

Sunday will be colder and breezy with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Any outdoor projects, whether it’s landscaping or decorating, will have dry weather the beginning of next week. It will be colder and feel more like mid-December.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the middle and upper 30s and lows in the 20s each day.

