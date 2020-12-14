Metro Detroit weather: Mostly cloudy, cold Sunday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

It becomes colder tonight under mostly cloudy skies, but it remains dry. Tomorrow is another chilly day with a colder one after it. We’ll need our coats all week to stay warm outdoors. A big snow storm to our east may give us a few flakes. Higher temps return at the end of the week.

Sunday night will be colder and partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the low 20s and wind chills in the teens anytime wind speed reaches 5 mph or greater.

Monday will be partly sunny and chilly. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and colder. Daytime temperatures will only be around 30°F or just a bit more. Nighttime and early morning lows will be in the low 20s. There is a chance of scattered snow showers Wednesday.

Thursday will be sunnier and remain chilly. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny, then mostly cloudy. Temperatures reach 40 degrees or a bit more, though.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center