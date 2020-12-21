Metro Detroit weather: Chilly, a bit clearer Sunday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Clouds break a part a little, and it gets colder tonight. A fast-moving system brings snow and rain, Monday as Winter 2020-21 begins. We’ll have some higher temperatures, mid-week. Slippery weather, including snowflakes, are in our forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and colder. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.

Winter begins with the winter solstice at 5:02 a.m. ET.

A fast-moving clipper-like system will zip across the area with rain and snow showers Monday. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle and upper 30s.

Rain and snow showers linger, Monday night. The accompanying clouds will obscure the southwestern sky where Jupiter and Saturn will be right next to each other. If anyone catches a lucky break, they can see the amazing celestial sight within one view of a telescope.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be brighter with higher temperatures. Afternoon highs will be near 40°F on Tuesday and near 45°F on Wednesday.

Christmas Eve Thursday becomes cloudy again with rain and snow showers. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Enough cold air wraps around an area of low pressure to give us snow flurries and light snow showers as Santa arrives early Christmas morning and when families wake up on Christmas Day. It will be colder with highs near 30°F.

Happy Kwanzaa, Friday! The first day of the holiday will be partly sunny and cold with morning temperatures in the teens and afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 20s.

