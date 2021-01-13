Metro Detroit weather: Ready for some changes?

DETROIT – If you’ve gotten tired of the same ol’ weather everyday -- clouds and chilly temps -- we’re going to change that for a couple of days.

And then we’ll change things again.

Today will feature a sun and cloud mix. In fact, depending upon where you are in the area, some of us might even become mostly sunny for part of the day. Combine whatever sunshine we get with highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) and this is shaping up to be a fine winter day. Southwest winds will increase to 10 to 15 mph, however, by late morning.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:00 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:24 p.m.

Skies become mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Computer models suggest that Thursday will start mostly cloudy, we’ll then become partly cloudy for a few hours, and then mostly cloudy again. Any sunshine we get would make it another great day, as highs reach the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius). Since Thursday’s wind looks a tad lighter than Wednesday’s, it may actually feel a bit warmer even though temps will be similar both days.

Don’t get used to it

It will be dry and relatively mild Thursday evening when the dog takes you for that after dinner walk, but a cold front approaches late at night and brings some light rain and snow with it. Temperatures overnight will remain above freezing, so snow will not accumulate.

Any rain and snow still in the area first thing Friday morning will move out, and we’ll be dry for most of the remainder of the day, with a scattered snow shower chance returning by late afternoon. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Weekend update

Mostly cloudy on Saturday, I don’t think we’ll much in the way of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Sunday starts dry, but an upper level disturbance crossing the state will likely generate an area of snow. It’s possible we could get a light coating of accumulation, but probably not enough for the kids to do much with. Highs in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Out of office

I’ll be off the next two days, but those of you who follow me on Twitter (@PGLocal4) know that I’ll tweet personalized updates if anything noteworthy happens with our weather.