Metro Detroit weather update: Jan. 26, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

2-3 inches of snow seen in most areas

Here is the Metro Detroit afternoon and evening weather brief for Jan. 26, 2021.

A winter weather advisory is set to expire 4 p.m. Tuesday for most of the area, and 6 p.m. for areas further north -- the North Zone.

Local forecast

Light snow/drizzle rest of today

  • Most of the accumulating snow is done. Most have picked up 2-3 inches. Some a touch more, some a touch less.
  • There’s a healthy area of snow to the west of Lansing and pushing east-northeast, but it should weaken some as it does so. In short, we’ll get some light snow the rest of today but not much. Light accumulations.
  • There could be some bits of drizzle as well. Minimal impact however.
Quiet but cold rest of week

  • Rest of the week should be quiet with a little bit more sun, but it’ll be colder. Highs will be in the middle 20s Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will start in the teens those days.

Another system this weekend/early next week

  • Confidence growing in another decent snow-maker Sunday and Monday.
  • Long range models differ slightly on exact track of it, but it looks like we’ll get some accumulating snow both days.

