Metro Detroit weather update: Jan. 26, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Here is the Metro Detroit afternoon and evening weather brief for Jan. 26, 2021.

A winter weather advisory is set to expire 4 p.m. Tuesday for most of the area, and 6 p.m. for areas further north -- the North Zone.

Local forecast

Light snow/drizzle rest of today

Most of the accumulating snow is done. Most have picked up 2-3 inches. Some a touch more, some a touch less.

There’s a healthy area of snow to the west of Lansing and pushing east-northeast, but it should weaken some as it does so. In short, we’ll get some light snow the rest of today but not much. Light accumulations.

There could be some bits of drizzle as well. Minimal impact however.

Quiet but cold rest of week

Rest of the week should be quiet with a little bit more sun, but it’ll be colder. Highs will be in the middle 20s Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will start in the teens those days.

Another system this weekend/early next week

Confidence growing in another decent snow-maker Sunday and Monday.

Long range models differ slightly on exact track of it, but it looks like we’ll get some accumulating snow both days.

