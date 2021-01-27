Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures expected to drop in the teens

DETROIT – Our coldest temperatures of the season…again… arrive tonight. And this weekend’s snowmaker has a lot in common with the one that just left us.

Teeth-Chattering Cold

Temperatures are on their way to the low teens and even single digits in spots tonight. Winds won’t be all that brisk, but enough to take wind chills near zero for the West and North Zones. Metro and South Zones won’t fare much better with low single digits for feels like temperatures. And if you’ve already snuck a peak at the 10 Day Forecast, you know Friday and Saturday morning will feel almost identical. Temperatures will inch up over the weekend and next week, but no further than normal.

Déjà vu Snow

We’ve been taking a deep dive into the numbers for this weekend’s potential snow. And everything about it looks remarkably similar to the leadup to our last snow event. There’s still plenty of question about where the low will go, and a pretty big area of high pressure north of the Great Lakes that will dictate the storm’s track. The one difference is how long it will hang around. It looks like the low pressure center driving the snow will move in and out, but it will drag a couple troughs behind it, keeping snow chances going in some form through Tuesday. But, again, our confidence in that forecast is very low. Some models show the snow missing us completely. So we’ll continue to watch.

Active Week Ahead

It looks like there will be another blast of snow coming behind the weekend/early week system. Even though that’s more than a week away, it looks even more formidable than what we’ll see in just a few days. Gas up those snowblowers!

