Metro Detroit weather: Unseasonably cold, next snow chance comes into focus

DETROIT – We’re stuck with the chill for awhile, and the weekend snow looks more and more likely.

Unseasonably cold

Clouds hung around for Thursday. That bought us a few degrees in the morning, so our low was only 16. That’s only 3 degrees below normal for late January.

But with so many unseasonably mild days this month, it’s been a shock to the system. Expect similar starts Friday and Saturday morning.

Temperatures increase a bit over the weekend. Normal or below, however, is the best we can hope for.

Snow in focus

Long-range models are coming into better agreement with this weekend’s snow chance. It looks like we’ll be on the wintry side of that system for the entire duration.

With plenty of moisture, it will be shovel-able snow. Amounts look similar to our last wintry blast, but a bit higher because we’ll see the snow drag on longer.

It starts Saturday evening, with most of the accumulation coming overnight and Sunday morning. But totals will continue to increase through Tuesday, just at a lower rate, as the low drags a trough behind it.

That low is just now arriving on the Pacific coast. It will be inside our upper air sensing network for the late-night model runs. So we should have even more confidence in this forecast starting Friday.

