Metro Detroit weather update: Jan. 28, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Snow flurries Thursday evening; more snow this weekend

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast for the afternoon and evening of Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021:

Local forecast

Flurries this evening

  • There are a few flurries flying out there in parts of lower Michigan.
  • We’ll hang on to a couple of these the next few hours but they’re coming to an end this evening.

Cold rest of the week

  • Today is probably going to be the coldest high temperature of the season.
  • We’ll see numbers slowly creep up the next few days, but it’s still going to stay on the cold side.
  • Morning lows in the teens the next two days.

More snow this weekend/early next week

  • Confidence growing in another decent snow-maker Sunday and Monday.
  • Long range models coming into better agreement on the track.
  • We’re not talking specific numbers, but it looks like we’re going to get a few inches again.

