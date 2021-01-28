Metro Detroit weather update: Jan. 28, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast for the afternoon and evening of Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021:
Local forecast
Flurries this evening
- There are a few flurries flying out there in parts of lower Michigan.
- We’ll hang on to a couple of these the next few hours but they’re coming to an end this evening.
Cold rest of the week
- Today is probably going to be the coldest high temperature of the season.
- We’ll see numbers slowly creep up the next few days, but it’s still going to stay on the cold side.
- Morning lows in the teens the next two days.
More snow this weekend/early next week
- Confidence growing in another decent snow-maker Sunday and Monday.
- Long range models coming into better agreement on the track.
- We’re not talking specific numbers, but it looks like we’re going to get a few inches again.