Metro Detroit weather update: Jan. 28, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast for the afternoon and evening of Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021:

Local forecast

Flurries this evening

There are a few flurries flying out there in parts of lower Michigan.

We’ll hang on to a couple of these the next few hours but they’re coming to an end this evening.

Cold rest of the week

Today is probably going to be the coldest high temperature of the season.

We’ll see numbers slowly creep up the next few days, but it’s still going to stay on the cold side.

Morning lows in the teens the next two days.

More snow this weekend/early next week