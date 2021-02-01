Metro Detroit weather update: Feb. 1, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 1, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Snow ends this afternoon/evening
- Snow falling this afternoon mainly in the metro and south zones.
- This should be wrapping up around sunset.
- Minor accumulations from this.
Thursday system
- Next system moves in later Thursday.
- Looks to start as snow, changing to rain at night, then changing to back to snow into Friday morning.
Weekend snow chances
- Through the weekend, each day features the chance for snow.
- No big storms here, but with another cold front and some lake effect type setups, it looks as though we could see some snow each day Friday through Monday.
Other headlines
Groundhog Day
- Tomorrow is Groundhog Day.
Big time cold next week
- Long range outlooks painting the first half of next week to be the coldest of the season.
- We’re talking overnight lows below zero -- maybe daily record lows being broken.