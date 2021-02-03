34ºF

Metro Detroit weather update: Feb. 3, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 3, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Thursday system

  • Still on track with this system, but some minor adjustments may mean all snow or at least very little rain.
  • Snow arrives Thursday after sunset, and sticks around through daybreak Friday. There may be a brief transition to rain mainly in the metro and south zones, but it’s a very close call.
  • Could also be some lingering light snow through the day Friday, but most of what will add up on the ground comes during the overnight period.
  • A good 2″ on average can be expected from this.

Weekend snow chances

  • They’re not good chances for weekend snow, but they are there.
  • Saturday a front comes through giving us the chance for a few flakes.
  • A better shot for snow comes Sunday.

Super Bowl Sunday snow

  • Long range models are differing a bit from their solution from the last two days. Something that we’ll have to keep an eye on.
  • Still looks like a shovelable snow, maybe an inch or two inches.

Coldest air of season next week

  • Still on track for the coldest air of the season early next week.
  • Temperatures bottom out at or just above zero Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Wind chills could reach below zero.

Other headlines

Anniversary of the coldest temp recorded in Michigan

  • To go along with our bitter cold next week, we celebrate the anniversary of the coldest temperature ever recorded in the state.
  • -51° in Vanderbilt, MI was recorded on Feb 9, 1934

