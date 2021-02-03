Metro Detroit weather update: Feb. 3, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 3, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Thursday system

Still on track with this system, but some minor adjustments may mean all snow or at least very little rain.

Snow arrives Thursday after sunset, and sticks around through daybreak Friday. There may be a brief transition to rain mainly in the metro and south zones, but it’s a very close call.

Could also be some lingering light snow through the day Friday, but most of what will add up on the ground comes during the overnight period.