Metro Detroit weather update: Feb. 8, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 8, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Some snow tonight

  • Snow moves in later tonight. Not a ton of moisture with this, but we’ll get some that adds up and will need to be shoveled tomorrow.
  • Most get around an inch, but some spots further south of 94 could see a little more.

Cold not going anywhere

  • No signal that the cold is going to leave anytime soon.
  • Overnight lows remain in single digits most of the forecast, with wind chills at or below zero

More snow chances this week

  • A series of disturbances bring a couple more chances for snow this week.
  • A system passes just to our south Wednesday, but it’ll be close.
  • Late Thursday into the first part of Friday comes our next chance for some light snow.
  • Another chance during the day Saturday, but doesn’t look to be a lot of snow.

Other headlines

Anniversary of the coldest temperature in Michigan

  • Monday is the anniversary of the coldest temperature recorded in Michigan. It was -51 degrees in Vanderbilt in 1934.

Sunset after 6 p.m.

  • The sunset won’t be until after 6 p.m. on Feb. 12.

