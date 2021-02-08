Metro Detroit weather update: Feb. 8, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 8, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Some snow tonight
- Snow moves in later tonight. Not a ton of moisture with this, but we’ll get some that adds up and will need to be shoveled tomorrow.
- Most get around an inch, but some spots further south of 94 could see a little more.
Cold not going anywhere
- No signal that the cold is going to leave anytime soon.
- Overnight lows remain in single digits most of the forecast, with wind chills at or below zero
More snow chances this week
- A series of disturbances bring a couple more chances for snow this week.
- A system passes just to our south Wednesday, but it’ll be close.
- Late Thursday into the first part of Friday comes our next chance for some light snow.
- Another chance during the day Saturday, but doesn’t look to be a lot of snow.
Other headlines
Anniversary of the coldest temperature in Michigan
- Monday is the anniversary of the coldest temperature recorded in Michigan. It was -51 degrees in Vanderbilt in 1934.
Sunset after 6 p.m.
- The sunset won’t be until after 6 p.m. on Feb. 12.