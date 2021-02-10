Metro Detroit weather update: Feb. 10, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 10, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Stray snowflakes Wednesday night
- As advertised the bulk of this system is staying to our south, but we are seeing some returns on radar. However, we’re not seeing much of anything reach the ground here.
- But will mention that a few flakes are possible mainly in the south zone this evening.
Some snow Thursday night, early Friday
- We’ll get some light snow Thursday night/Friday morning.
- Light accumulation up to an inch.
More snow Saturday
- Better chance for accumulation here.
- Most of the day features snow falling.
- A couple of inches looking very possible
Cold sticking around
- Still no warm up in the near term.
- The coldest of this airmass looks to impact us this weekend/early next week. Lows will be near zero Monday morning.
Other headlines
Sunset after 6 p.m.
- The sun will set after 6 p.m. on Feb. 12.
- The sun will set at the Detroit Metro Airport at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.