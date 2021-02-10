18ºF

Metro Detroit weather update: Feb. 10, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 10, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Stray snowflakes Wednesday night

  • As advertised the bulk of this system is staying to our south, but we are seeing some returns on radar. However, we’re not seeing much of anything reach the ground here.
  • But will mention that a few flakes are possible mainly in the south zone this evening.

Some snow Thursday night, early Friday

  • We’ll get some light snow Thursday night/Friday morning.
  • Light accumulation up to an inch.

More snow Saturday

  • Better chance for accumulation here.
  • Most of the day features snow falling.
  • A couple of inches looking very possible

Cold sticking around

  • Still no warm up in the near term.
  • The coldest of this airmass looks to impact us this weekend/early next week. Lows will be near zero Monday morning.

Other headlines

Sunset after 6 p.m.

  • The sun will set after 6 p.m. on Feb. 12.
  • The sun will set at the Detroit Metro Airport at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

