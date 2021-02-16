Metro Detroit weather update: Feb. 16, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 16, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Coldest air of the season tonight
- Tonight, we’ll see lows at or below zero in spots.
- Our forecast calls for a 1° low at Metro airport, but many other cities and suburbs will be below zero.
- Wind chills for all of us will be below zero overnight. Some spots may even be double digits below zero.
More snow Thursday
- More snow moves in Thursday, and this system looks similar to what we just had… BUT it’ll be further east.
- We’ll get clipped by this one, which means a little less snow for us, but we’re still looking at a few inches to move.
Early week snow/mix
- Another system brings us snow and rain Sunday into Monday.
- This starts off as snow later Sunday, but as temperatures warm overnight into Monday we’ll actually see a transition to some rain.
- This should transition back to snow through the day Monday.
Gradual “warming”
- “Warming” is a relative word here.
- We go from the 20s early this week, to near 40° by Tuesday of next week.