Metro Detroit weather update: Feb. 16, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 16, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Coldest air of the season tonight

  • Tonight, we’ll see lows at or below zero in spots.
  • Our forecast calls for a 1° low at Metro airport, but many other cities and suburbs will be below zero.
  • Wind chills for all of us will be below zero overnight. Some spots may even be double digits below zero.

More snow Thursday

  • More snow moves in Thursday, and this system looks similar to what we just had… BUT it’ll be further east.
  • We’ll get clipped by this one, which means a little less snow for us, but we’re still looking at a few inches to move.

Early week snow/mix

  • Another system brings us snow and rain Sunday into Monday.
  • This starts off as snow later Sunday, but as temperatures warm overnight into Monday we’ll actually see a transition to some rain.
  • This should transition back to snow through the day Monday.

Gradual “warming”

  • “Warming” is a relative word here.
  • We go from the 20s early this week, to near 40° by Tuesday of next week.

