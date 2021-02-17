Metro Detroit weather: Brutal cold start to the day

It’s a good thing that we have no wind right now because, if we did, then we’d have wind chill advisories in effect. Most of us are starting the day well below zero and, if it’s not below zero where you are, then you aren’t too far away from that. 4:00 a.m. temperatures include 1 degree (-17 degrees Celsius) in Detroit and Windsor, zero (-18 degrees Celsius) at Metro Airport in Romulus, -5 degrees (-21 degrees Celsius) in Waterford and Howell, and our coldest temperatures are -15 degrees (-26 degrees Celsius) in Port Huron and -18 degrees (-28 degrees Celsius) in Lapeer.

These are our coldest temperatures since the end of January 2019!

You can imagine what those wind chills would be if we had any wind!

Fortunately, we’ll have plenty of sunshine this morning before clouds move in this afternoon. That should boost temperatures into the upper teens (-7 degrees Celsius) this afternoon.

Wind will remain light, eventually blow from the west and then shifting to the southeast at 4 to 7 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:26 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:09 p.m.

Cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius)…that’s a little easier to take.

The Thursday/Friday storm I’ve been writing about since last week appears to be mostly a non-issue for us. It’s possible that we get skirted by some light snow late Thursday into Thursday night…best chance to see any accumulation is generally south of I-94 and on our far east side, and you’re only looking at perhaps an inch or a little more.

Scattered snow showers may still cross the area on Friday, especially in the Thumb.

Highs Thursday in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius), lows Thursday night in the mid teens (-9 degrees Celsius), and highs Friday in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

The Next Storm

The next storm approaches late in the weekend, but not before we have a wonderful winter day on Saturday for the kids (and us adults, too) to get out and play in the snow. Expect some sunshine, with highs in the mid 20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius).

Things remain quiet Saturday night, with lows likely dropping back down into the single digits (-15 to -13 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds on Sunday, with a chance of snow developing by late afternoon. Highs near 32 degrees (0 degrees Celsius).

Snow increases Sunday night and, for the first time in a long time, I get to discuss that we actually have a chance for some freezing rain or rain to mix in. But areas that remain all snow could receive a few inches.