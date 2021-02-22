Metro Detroit weather update: Feb. 22, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 22, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain and snow mix early Tuesday
- Late Monday night (well after midnight) and early Tuesday a weak system will bring us the chance for a rain and snow mix.
- Road temperatures should be above freezing south of I-94 ... Below freezing north. So we’ll have to watch road conditions for slick spots early Tuesday.
Weak chances mid-week
- Wednesday, a system gives way to a rain and snow mix, but this should stay just to our north.
- Thursday another disturbance brings the chance for us, but it’s not great.
Above freezing highs all week
- We do see a dip in temperatures Wednesday and Thursday, but all week long daily high temperatures are expected to be above freezing.
Other headlines
Normal high at 40 degrees in the 7 day forecast
- The normal high today is 37 degrees, but it will be 40 degrees on Monday March 1.