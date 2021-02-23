Metro Detroit weather update: Feb. 23, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 23, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Slight chances Wednesday and Thursday
- Wednesday a system gives way to a rain/snow mix. While the majority of this stays to our north, we may get clipped by it. Little to no impact.
- Thursday another disturbance swings through and with temperatures in the 30s, it’ll be mostly if not all snow. Again most of it is to our north, but we may get clipped by it.
Rain chances Saturday
- Plan on rain for the first part of Saturday. Can’t rule out a few flakes mixing in, but it looks like it’ll be mainly rain.
Above normal a lot this week
- Normal high is going through the upper 30s this week, but we’ll be above that most of this week. The exception is Thursday and Friday in the 30s.
Other headlines
Normal high at 40 degrees
- The normal will be 40 degrees on Monday March 1.