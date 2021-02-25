Metro Detroit weather update: Feb. 25, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 25, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain chances this weekend
- Saturday morning rain is likely. Not much, but you’ll need the umbrellas if you’re out early.
- Another slight chance comes later Sunday. Not as widespread as what we see Saturday.
Ups and downs for temperatures
- We’ll be in the upper 40s to near 50 this weekend, then upper 30s and lower 40s early next week. Back to the middle to upper 40s Wednesday and Thursday.
Other headlines
Normal high at 40 degrees
- Monday the normal high is at 40 degrees and going up.