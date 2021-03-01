Metro Detroit weather update: March 1, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 1, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Few flakes ending shortly
- There are a few flakes out there, but they’re wrapping up the next couple of hours.
- Some of this snow is coming down at a decent rate. In those spots a quick reduction in visibility is possible. Otherwise really no impact from this snow.
Pretty quiet this week
- We’re not seeing a lot of active weather this week. A cold front comes through later Wednesday, and behind that we could see a few flakes squeeze out Thursday, but little if anything.
Warm Wednesday, then back to reality
- We’re near 50 degrees Wednesday, then after the cold front moves through we’re in the upper 30s and lower 40s for the rest of the week.
Other headlines
Normal high at 40 degrees
- Monday is the first day of the normal high being 40 degrees. Going up from here!
Meteorological spring
- Today is the first day of Meteorological Spring. Astronomical Spring (Spring Equinox) is on March 20.