61ºF

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: March 8, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Local 4Casters

Tags: 
Detroit Weather
,
Michigan Weather
,
Weather Update
,
Weather
,
Weather Center
,
Now
,
Winter
,
Forecast
,
Weather Forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 8, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Rain returns Wednesday into Thursday

  • Later Wednesday into Thursday our next rainmaker returns.
  • Thursday is the soggy day of the two. Umbrellas at the ready.
  • Given the spring-like set-up, can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder later in the day Thursday.

Staying Warm through Thursday

  • Highs remain in the 50s tomorrow and lower 60s Wednesday and Thursday.
  • Normal high this time of the year is in the lower to middle 40s.

Staying warm through Thursday, next week

  • After the soggy day Thursday, cooler temperatures return this weekend.
  • Highs back in the 40s Saturday and Sunday.

More rain Monday

  • Another soaker looks to move in Monday of next week.

Other headlines

Daylight Saving Time this Weekend

  • DST starts this weekend. 2 a.m. Sunday becomes 3am. We lose an hour of sleep.
  • Daylight Saving Time this weekend night, change batteries, etc.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.