Metro Detroit weather update: March 8, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 8, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain returns Wednesday into Thursday
- Later Wednesday into Thursday our next rainmaker returns.
- Thursday is the soggy day of the two. Umbrellas at the ready.
- Given the spring-like set-up, can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder later in the day Thursday.
Staying Warm through Thursday
- Highs remain in the 50s tomorrow and lower 60s Wednesday and Thursday.
- Normal high this time of the year is in the lower to middle 40s.
Staying warm through Thursday, next week
- After the soggy day Thursday, cooler temperatures return this weekend.
- Highs back in the 40s Saturday and Sunday.
More rain Monday
- Another soaker looks to move in Monday of next week.
Other headlines
Daylight Saving Time this Weekend
- DST starts this weekend. 2 a.m. Sunday becomes 3am. We lose an hour of sleep.
- Daylight Saving Time this weekend night, change batteries, etc.