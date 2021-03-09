55ºF

Metro Detroit weather update: March 9, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 9, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Rain late Wednesday into Thursday

  • Late Wednesday into Thursday our next rainmaker moves in.
  • Thursday is the soggy day, and the chance for a few storms remains possible during the day.

Staying warm through Thursday

Highs are in the 60s the next two days, followed by a cool down back to the 40s this weekend.

More rain early next Week

  • Another soaker looks to move in early next week. Looking more like a Tuesday event now.

Other headlines

Daylight Saving Time this Weekend

  • DST starts this weekend. 2 a.m. Sunday becomes 3am. We lose an hour of sleep.
  • Daylight Saving Time this weekend night, change batteries, etc.

