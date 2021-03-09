Metro Detroit weather update: March 9, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 9, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Rain late Wednesday into Thursday

Late Wednesday into Thursday our next rainmaker moves in.

Thursday is the soggy day, and the chance for a few storms remains possible during the day.

Staying warm through Thursday

Highs are in the 60s the next two days, followed by a cool down back to the 40s this weekend.

More rain early next Week

Another soaker looks to move in early next week. Looking more like a Tuesday event now.

Other headlines

Daylight Saving Time this Weekend