Metro Detroit weather update: March 9, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 9, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain late Wednesday into Thursday
- Late Wednesday into Thursday our next rainmaker moves in.
- Thursday is the soggy day, and the chance for a few storms remains possible during the day.
Staying warm through Thursday
Highs are in the 60s the next two days, followed by a cool down back to the 40s this weekend.
More rain early next Week
- Another soaker looks to move in early next week. Looking more like a Tuesday event now.
Other headlines
Daylight Saving Time this Weekend
- DST starts this weekend. 2 a.m. Sunday becomes 3am. We lose an hour of sleep.
- Daylight Saving Time this weekend night, change batteries, etc.