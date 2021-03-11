68ºF

Metro Detroit weather update: March 11, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Local 4Casters

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 11, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Wind will have biggest impact

  • Winds are gusting over 40 mph this afternoon. They’ll stay high through the daylight hours, but should start to relax after sunset.
  • Friday is breezy again, but not as windy. Gusts over 30 mph Friday.

Few showers, maybe a storm this afternoon

  • The cluster of storms missed us just to our south late morning/early afternoon ... But the front has not yet moved through. So now through 4 p.m. we’re watching for development along this front.
  • Most of it will just be some rain, but there could be a storm or two and a brief downpour or two.

Temperatures back to reality

  • We’re back to the 40s this weekend and next week.

More rain early next week

  • Long range models differing on the placement of two systems next week, leading to a decent level of uncertainty.
  • The best chance looks to arrive later Monday into Tuesday, but this will almost certainly be tweaked some in the coming days.

Other headlines

Daylight Saving Time this weekend

  • DST starts this weekend. 2 a.m. Sunday becomes 3 a.m. We lose an hour of sleep.
  • Daylight Saving Time this weekend night, change batteries, etc.

