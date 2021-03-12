Metro Detroit weather update: March 12, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 12, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Winds relaxing
- Winds this afternoon are still gusting over 30 mph. These should relax this evening.
Good looking weekend
- While it’s not the 70s that we’ve had the last few days ... This weekend looks good. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s and it’ll be dry.
Active weather returns next week
- First system arrives later Monday into Tuesday. This will be mainly rain, but could be a wintry mix as it arrives later Monday.
- Second system moves in Thursday. While it’s still a ways out, it looks like it’ll be a rain/snow mix. Rain south, snow north. Stay tuned!
Other headlines
Daylight Saving Time this weekend
- DST starts this weekend. 2 a.m. Sunday becomes 3 a.m. We lose an hour of sleep.
- Daylight Saving Time this weekend night, change batteries, etc.
Daylight over 12 hours
- Wednesday is the first day in a long time that we have 12 hours of daylight