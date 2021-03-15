Metro Detroit weather update: March 15, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Timeline: Starts closer to 9 p.m. tonight. Maybe a little earlier in the south zone. Heaviest stuff falls around 1-3 a.m. Snow falling north of 94. Wintry mix south of 96. Should be mainly wrapped up by daybreak tomorrow, however a few lingering rain showers are possible through late morning.

