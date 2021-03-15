Metro Detroit weather update: March 15, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 15, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Wintry Mix Tonight
- Timeline: Starts closer to 9 p.m. tonight. Maybe a little earlier in the south zone. Heaviest stuff falls around 1-3 a.m. Snow falling north of 94. Wintry mix south of 96. Should be mainly wrapped up by daybreak tomorrow, however a few lingering rain showers are possible through late morning.
- Snow Accumulation: ½” to 1″ of snow accumulation from 94 and north. Higher amounts north to near 69.
- Ice Accumulation: Light ice accumulation from 96 and south. Maybe up to 1/10″ closer to Ohio border.
- Impacts: A slow Tuesday morning drive is something to watch out for. Most of what falls will be while most of us are sleeping, but the commute could still be slow in the morning. I suspect the worst conditions will be on 94.
Next system
- The next system moves in Thursday from the south.
- The onset of this in the morning could be a wintry mix, but it looks like most of what falls with this will be rain.
Weekend looks good
- Sunshine returns Friday and into the weekend, with a few more clouds Sunday but still looking good.
- Highs this weekend are back in the 50s
Other headlines
Daylight over 12 Hours
- Wednesday is the first day in a long time that we have 12 hours of daylight.
Spring starts Saturday
- The Spring Equinox (Vernal Equinox) is Saturday at 5:37 a.m.