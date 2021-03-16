Metro Detroit weather update: March 16, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 16, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Next system
- The next system moves in Thursday from the south.
- The northern edge of this could be a wintry mix, but it looks like most of what falls with this will be rain.
Weekend looks good
- Sunshine returns Friday and into the weekend, with a few more clouds Sunday but still looking good.
Warming things up
- We’ll be in the 40s Thursday and Friday ... 50s this weekend ... 60s next week.
Other headlines
Spring Starts Saturday
- The Spring Equinox (Vernal Equinox) is Saturday at 5:37 a.m.