Metro Detroit weather update: March 16, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 16, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Next system

  • The next system moves in Thursday from the south.
  • The northern edge of this could be a wintry mix, but it looks like most of what falls with this will be rain.

Weekend looks good

  • Sunshine returns Friday and into the weekend, with a few more clouds Sunday but still looking good.

Warming things up

  • We’ll be in the 40s Thursday and Friday ... 50s this weekend ... 60s next week.

Other headlines

Spring Starts Saturday

  • The Spring Equinox (Vernal Equinox) is Saturday at 5:37 a.m.

