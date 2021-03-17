Metro Detroit weather update: March 17, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 17, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain tonight, Thursday
- This system is the same one that’s impacting the south with strong storms and tornadoes on Wednesday. We won’t see quite that, but yes it’s the same system.
- Rain moves in overnight from the southwest and continues through parts of Thursday afternoon.
- There may be a few flakes mixing in, but most of what falls/if not all of what falls will be rain.
Warming things up
- We’ll be in the 40s Thursday and Friday ... 50s this weekend ... 60s next week.
More rain next week
- Another system brings us rain Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.
Other headlines
Storms in the South
- Strong storms going on this afternoon in the south. High probability of tornadoes.
- This system moves into the Carolinas tomorrow. Again, tornadoes looking likely.
Spring Starts Saturday
- The Spring Equinox (Vernal Equinox) is Saturday at 5:37 a.m.