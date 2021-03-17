54ºF

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: March 17, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Local 4Casters

Tags: 
Detroit Weather
,
Michigan Weather
,
Weather Update
,
Weather
,
Weather Center
,
Now
,
Winter
,
Forecast
,
Weather Forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 17, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Rain tonight, Thursday

  • This system is the same one that’s impacting the south with strong storms and tornadoes on Wednesday. We won’t see quite that, but yes it’s the same system.
  • Rain moves in overnight from the southwest and continues through parts of Thursday afternoon.
  • There may be a few flakes mixing in, but most of what falls/if not all of what falls will be rain.

Warming things up

  • We’ll be in the 40s Thursday and Friday ... 50s this weekend ... 60s next week.

More rain next week

  • Another system brings us rain Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

Other headlines

Storms in the South

  • Strong storms going on this afternoon in the south. High probability of tornadoes.
  • This system moves into the Carolinas tomorrow. Again, tornadoes looking likely.

Spring Starts Saturday

  • The Spring Equinox (Vernal Equinox) is Saturday at 5:37 a.m.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.